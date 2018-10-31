Flow Meters Market Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape to 2025

31th October, 2018- Flow Meters Market are used to measure volume, mass, nonlinear and linear flow rate of gas and fluid. They consist of a scale, indicator, tube, and stop. Flow meters’ performance depends on factors including density, pressure, viscosity of the liquid and temperature. Many products rely on factors produced by the flowing material to indirectly measure the flow The positive displacement meters measures the flow by collecting fixed volume of liquid and then it counts the number of times, volume is filled.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Flow Meters in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Flow Meters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Honeywell

Siemens

Emerson Electric

ABB

Yokogawa Electric

Azbil

Badger Meter

Krohne Messtechnik

Schneider Electric

Endress Hauser

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Magnetic

Coriolis

Ultrasonic

Differential Pressure

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Water & Waste Water

Refining & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

Rapid industrialization coupled with growing population globally are expected to drive the market demand of flow meters. Rising population in emerging economies including China and India is expected to increase water and wastewater managing systems in these regions and is attributed as the key factor propelling the growth of market. The African and Middle East Middle regions are also expected to have potential growth rate for the flow meter manufacturers. Oil & gas sector in these regions create an ample opportunity for innovative and modern devices.

High investment in projects including petrochemicals, waste water management, and agriculture are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Flow meters are extensively used in the above stated industries to control and manage the flow of water, chemicals, gases and other materials. They are also used for treating during abstraction of water, water purification, and discharge of wastewater in to water bodies. These meters help in quality control, revenue calculation and environmental regulation.

Demand in refining industries and petrochemicals are anticipated to be one of the important drivers for the market growth of flow meters. They are extensively applied in custody transfer, gas flaring, interwell allocation and produced waster discharged. Advanced meters are expected to driving the market owing to enhanced performance and efficiency. Many end use segments are replacing obsolete devices with new and innovative devices which is expected to drive the overall market growth. These smart meters are anticipated to be more accurate and reliable in measurement

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Flow Meters Market Analysis By Regulatory Flow Meters Market Analysis By Service Type Flow Meters Market Analysis By Equipment Type Flow Meters Market Analysis By Service Contract Flow Meters Market Analysis By Service Provider Flow Meters Market Analysis By End-User Flow Meters Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Flow Meters Companies Company Profiles Of The Flow Meters Industry

