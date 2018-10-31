Kanakia Codename Future – Luxurious Apartments at Powai, Mumbai – call 9810047296

Imagine you have a home which exactly matches your dream abode. Welcome to Kanakia Group where you can find the ultimate luxury apartments at the promising location of the city. Kanakia is honored to present the most awaited luxurious project as Kanakia Codename Future. This project is in pre-launch stage. This flagship project has 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments in Mumbai starting from Rs. 1.99 Cr with sizes ranging from 1050 to 1330 sq. ft. These residents will have ideal environment along with world-class interior designs so you can lead an extraordinary life in the city with well-crafted homes. The possession of these flats is starting from December 2021 onwards. It is stretched over 14 acres of landscapes and it will have total 28 units.

Kanakia Group is a reputed and well-renowned real estate brand which can shape your dream. They have a team of highly-skilled professionals who come from different backgrounds to meet the desires of a modern family by providing advanced features and facilities. The team has come up with ideal project design having all the aesthetics and amenities you desire in your dream abode. Kanakia Codename Future is going to offer best platform to find these homes.

The residential towers in this project will have well designed lobbies, remarkable environment and well designed entrances to live in. It has spacious apartments where every feature has been design according to recent guidelines of regulatory authorities. It’s time for you to indulge in luxury space in the city. It is known to be the best investment opportunity. Here, you will be presented with great environment and community to live in.

Amenities

• Jogging track

• Yoga deck

• Kids play area

• Swimming pool

• Tennis court

• Clubhouse

• Gymnasium

• Landscaped gardens

• BBQ area

• Amphitheater

Nearest Landmarks

• Schools – 1km

• College – 2.9 km

• Hospital – 7.8 km

• Bus stand – 4.9 km

You can avail the best resources and experiences for yourself that the developer has gathered in their journey. The developer is reputable and reliable when it comes to provide best environment and infrastructure where a modern family can enjoy peaceful lifestyle with great convenience and comfort.

Powai is going to be next Mumbai. You can enjoy fortified future by investing in a grand property in this city. From this venture, the project named Kanakia Codename Future is going to be the best option for investment and your family’s future.

The project offers spacious and luxurious apartments along with world-class amenities and facilities. Kanakia Codename Future is going to be the ideal address for the residents and home seekers can find their new home in this city which will ensure great return on investment in the near future as well. Be a part of family of Kanakia Group and enjoy the life in your own terms. These are the new residential developments at Powai, which is considered to be the most premium location of the city. It is developed by the world-renowned real estate developer.

