Precision Farming Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2024

The report provide comprehensive understandings of Precision Farming Market based on historical study and evaluates future projections for the period 2017-2024. Further, the report covers current market share, growth, trends and forecast with respect to market segments at country and regional level. The report also analyses the company profiling of major players including their market share and strategic developments.

Precision farming is agricultural management technique of variability in crops with respect to inter and intra-field attributes. Variability in crops involve spatial and temporal elements. These elements lead to encompass statistical treatments. This technique is capable of augmenting food productivity with sustainable resources management. Operating at preliminary stage this market has immense scope to meet the rising demand for food for the ever rising population. It uses technology data collection and geo-location tracking methods to optimize the productivity of crops.

Global precision farming market is segmented in this report based on technology as guidance Systems including GPS (Global Positioning Systems) and GIS (Global Information Systems); remote sensing comprising hand-held and satellite based sensing; and variable rate technologies (VRT) that includes variable rate fertilizer, variable rate pesticide and variable rate seeding. Components segment this market by automation & control systems, sensing & monitoring devices and farm management systems (FMS). Based on application the global precision farming market is segmented as yield monitoring, variable rate application (VRA), soil monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping and others.

North America is the leading geographic market followed by Europe in precision farming. US is the largest revenue generating market followed by Germany and Canada. Vast economic development and burgeoning population in Asia Pacific are the key factors responsible for market growth of precision farming in this region. Demand for yield and profitability, government interventions and energy & cost efficiency are the driving factor for the growth of global precision farming market. Lack of technological knowledge and awareness, shortage in proper storage facilities, low standards in exchange of data between systems, and huge initial investments are the major constraint in the development of precision farming in global market.

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

