Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Worth 303.8 Million USD by 2023

Market Highlights:

The Wireless fire detection systems market is growing rapidly. The fire detection system has many features such as quick fire alarm fitted with a minimum of fuse and alarm sound that alert the people, are driving factor of the Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market. Wireless fire detection systems market is globally emerging across world. These systems has various advance features such as improved impact resistance, reliability, durability, dust and moisture resistance, wide temperature range and low-power consumption is growing fast in this market.

The study indicates that the wireless fire detection systems operates on the frequency bands at low radiated power levels, which is a key driver for Wireless fire detection systems market. The increase in adoption of internet connectivity to the fire detection devices is boosting in the field of the Wireless fire detection systems market due to the the technological developments in wireless fire detection devices are used, where the installation of cables would be expensive, time consuming, impractical or just impossible to install, are fueling the growth of the Wireless fire detection systems market.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Wireless fire detection systems Market: – Honeywell International Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Tyco International PLC (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), EMS Security Group Ltd (UK), Halma Plc (UK), Electro Detectors Ltd (UK), Sterling Safety Systems (UK), HOCHIKI Corporation (Japan), EuroFyre Ltd (UK), and Detectomat GmbH (Germany) among others.

Wireless fire detection systems Market Segmentation:

The Wireless fire detection systems Market has been segmented on the basis of product, system, installation type, end -users and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that industrial sector has shown a rapid growth in wireless fire detection market and holds the largest market share. The study indicates that the other sectors like BFSI and government would show a positive growth in the Wireless fire detection systems market as it has fire detection, notification and communication system as well to notify if any emergency occur.

Wireless fire detection systems Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Wireless fire detection systems market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements in wireless technology has driven the fire detection systems market. The major concerns follows the rise in safety standard that has driven the market of Wireless fire detection system. North America hold a largest market share due to rise in adoption of fire detector in the region. It also adapt the stable environmental condition, due to its wireless fire alarm system that creates an optimal solution for an application, from clean to harsh and also ensures highest life safety. The study signifies that North America region is the leading in Wireless fire detection system market. The study also reveals that Europe region is showing a positive growth in the Wireless fire detection systems devices market. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a fair share in the Wireless fire detection system market.

Drivers and Restraints

The number of fire cases both in commercial as well as residential spaces has increased which has, in turn, led to the growth of this market globally. Furthermore, with the exposure of flexible, superior and reliable fire detection solution systems has fueled the demand across industries.

The rising demand for retrofit installation because of easy installation and low cost has led to high demand for wireless fire detection systems. Also, the adoption of a flexible, superior and reliable solution for fire detection systems has escalated the growth of this market across industries. Moreover, due to stringent government rules and adoption of advanced technology has led to the expansion of this industry. Meanwhile, high maintenance and installation cost is restraining the market growth.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Research organizations

Fire protection organizations

Fire detection system OEMs

Fire detection system manufacturers

Consulting companies

System Integrators

Distributors

