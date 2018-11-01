Computer Hardware Global Market Resulting in Growth of the Market Worldwide

Computer Hardware Global Market Size:

The global computer hardware market was valued at around $185 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the computer hardware market in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% market share. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for more than 20% market share.

Computer Hardware Global Market Overview:

The Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as the next big trend in the computers market with the ability to create an impact across the business spectrum. The Internet of Things merged the physical and online worlds to open up to a host of opportunities for companies, governments and consumers. The IoT is a complex ecosystem with multiple players such as device vendors, communication service providers, software vendors and IT service providers.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, to stay competitive in the market manufacturers of storage devices should keep investing in R&D in order to develop alternative solutions such as helium drives that are more efficient and economical. Computer hardware manufacturers should develop storage devices with higher capacities and also make them compatible with big data analytics software platforms so that they can generate valuable insights for users. Big data is increasing exponentially driving demand for storage capacity. As physical storage is growing exponentially, more terabyte drives are being added to companies’ storage devices. Big data analytics is the derivation of meaningful insights from petabytes and exabytes of data. Big data analytics breaks down data sets into smaller chunks for efficient processing to derive intelligence for effective decision-making

HP was the largest player in the computer hardware market, with revenues of $49 billion in 2016, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. HP’s growth strategy aims at expanding its footprint across the Americas, the Middle East and African and Asia Pacific countries. HP delivers solutions in four areas of enterprise: helping clients to move to a hybrid infrastructure which includes traditional IT and the cloud, protecting the digital enterprise, empowering data-driven organization, and delivering solutions to improve productivity.

Computers are digital equipment for everyday use in homes and for performing day to day activities in offices. These include personal computers (PCs) laptops and tablets. The computers market also comprises computer storage devices, peripheral equipment, system design services and other related services. The computers market includes servers and processors but does not include embedded systems used in automobiles and manufacturing plants.

