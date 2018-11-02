Discover the Advantages of the Online Drug Store World Pharma 365

2th November 2018 – World Pharma 365 is a well known online drug store, which helps people find the right drug on an optimal price. What do you know about Valium Diazepam? If you are convinced that you should probably need such a drug, then you can easily read this article, and get the needed information and details. Do not hesitate to get the utmost nice details about this drug, to be able to have all these in your head when it comes to the buying and choosing process. The greatest drugs available on the World Pharm 365 platform can be useful for you. Diazepam is a benzodiazepine group drug that has found widespread use in medical practice. The drug has a sedative, hypnotic, anti-anxiety, anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant and amnestic action. Enhances the effect of sleeping pills, narcotic, neuroleptic, analgesic drugs, alcohol. Taking diazepam for a long time can lead to dependence on the drug. Diazepam is on the list of essential medicines compiled by WHO, defining the minimum set of necessary medicines needed in the health care system. The drug is used, in particular, for the treatment of anxiety, insomnia, epileptic seizures, muscle spasms, alcohol dependence.

Diazepam is prescribed for various neuropsychiatric diseases: neurosis, personality disorders (psychopathy), as well as for neurosis-like and psychopathic conditions, for schizophrenia, organic brain lesions, including for cerebrovascular diseases, for somatic diseases accompanied by signs of emotional stress, anxiety , fear, increased irritability, senesto-hypochondriacal, obsessive and phobic disorders, for sleep disorders. It is also used for the relief of psychomotor agitation and anxious agitation in these diseases. It has a general anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) effect, which is manifested in relieving emotional tension, suppressing feelings of anxiety, anxiety and fear [1].

From the other part, Diazepam is used for sedation before endoscopy and surgery in combination with analgesics and other neurotropic drugs. Diazepam is an integral part of the relaporm hypnotic drug. Diazepam administered orally, intravenously or intramuscularly. Sedation is observed within a few minutes after intravenous and 30-40 minutes after intramuscular administration of diazepam, therapeutic effect – after 3-10 days. After removal of the acute manifestations of the disease, diazepam is administered orally.

