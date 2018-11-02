Mobile Advertising: A New Revolution In Search Engine Optimization

Digital rates are declining as supply of ad space is growing rapidly. Mobile advertising rates have stayed steady and even if there is a slight increase in advertising rates, advertisers are finding value in the mobile space. Mobile advertising rates are low as compared to desktops as they have smaller screens but are expected to grow beyond other digital rates. For instance, Google has registered decrease in CPC (Cost per click), but its revenue has grown with the increase in internet users.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION, AD WORDS MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS MARKET AT $296 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for less than one-third of the global search engine optimization, ad words management and others market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, voice-activated smart speakers like google, amazon which work on recognising of everyone’s voice. Long-tail keywords and syntax that used in daily language and broken into short sections answering more search queries at a time. For instance, Phone Pixel 2 speakers are driven by Google Assistant for voice recognition.

The search engine optimization, ad words management and others market includes establishments that offer strategies and techniques which are used to drive and increase the number of visitors to a website through obtaining a high-ranking placement in the search results page of a search engine (SERP).

