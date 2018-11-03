JIO PHONE 2 SALE THIS DIWALI,HUGE OFFER ,PRICE ,DATE AND SPECS ,CHECK DETAILS HERE

JIO PHONE 2 SALE AVAILABLE FROM NOVEMBER 5

After the huge response of the jio phone ,here is the official launch of the ji phone 2 ,this Diwali could bring more happiness to your home,after connecting with jio.

Well,looks like Mr Ambani is upto something big as the biggest festival of India known as the festival of lights could be the best thing for jio phone 2 to go on sale.

Jio phone 2 will be available in the big sale of Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka offers starting at 12 pm on November 5 and ending of 12, as this phone will be available on the official stores of the jio and as part of the Diwali offers we can get huge amount of goodies and gift if we buy this during this offer.

Instant 200RS cash back is available on this buy if we buy this jio phone 2 from the paytm app,and make payment through it.

Jio Phone 2 is the successor to Jio Phone which was launched last year,In comparison, the next-generation phone features a wider and horizontal display as well as a full-sized QWERTY keypad. It gets a 2.4-inch QVGA screen and it runs KaiOS. The RAM is 512MB, which it supports 4GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB with the help of microSD card slot,looks like people who can’t afford smartphone now also could have a taste of one with the help of the jio phone 2.

Also read: DIWALI SALE OFFERS ON FLIPKART, BEST PHONES UNDER RS15000,BEST SMARTPHONES AVAILABLE ON FLIPKART