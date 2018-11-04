Infrared Detectors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027

As per the latest report published by Research Report Insights (RRI), the global infrared detectors market is set to soar at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2017-2027). Increasing use of infrared detectors in industrial and manufacturing applications is likely to boost the global demand for infrared detectors during the forecast period. At the same time, infrared detectors are gaining momentum as a highly significant security apparatus. Moreover, advancements in IR detection technology is driving the adoption of IR detectors in various industrial applications. There are basically two types of technology used in IR detectors – uncooled and cooled. Uncooled infrared detectors are smaller in size and are have relatively lower complexity as compared to cooled IR detectors. Due to their exponential night sighting capabilities, infrared detectors are being increasingly incorporated in night vision cameras.

APEJ Will remain an Highly Attractive Market for Infrared Detectors

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to dominate the global market for infrared detectors in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue in the coming years as well. In addition, the region’s market is expected to surge at a sound healthy CAGR of during the forecast period. This is primarily owing to robust adoption of infrared technology in the region’s manufacturing sector.

Bolometers-Top Selling Product Type

On the basis of product type, the bolometer segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the assessment period. This segment currently command for nearly 33% revenue share of the market and is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 200 Mn by 2022-end, reflecting an above-average CAGR.

Cooled Infrared Detectors will remain Sough-After

By technology type, the cooled infrared detectors segment is anticipated to retain its top spot over 2022. During the forecast period, this segments is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 500 Mn. Currently, the cooled infrared detectors segment represents over 67% market share in terms of revenue.

Long wavelength infrared detectors (LWIR) to remain a Leading Segment

By wavelength type, the long wavelength infrared detectors (LWIR) segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the projection period. The segment presently account for close to one-third revenue share of the market and is expected to register a healthy growth over 2022

Significant Usage in Consumer Electronics

By EUV, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain highly lucrative in 2017 and beyond. By 2017-end, this segment is expected to stand at over US$ 250 Mn and this figure is set to increase at a healthy rate through the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Hamamatsu Photonics k.k., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Excelitas Technologies Corp, VIGO System S.A, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Raytheon Company, Sharp Corporation, OMRON Corporation., Flir Systems Inc., and BAE Systems, Inc. are among the top companies operating in the global market for infrared detectors.

