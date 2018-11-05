Edify’s students experienced Organic Farming, Adventure Games

A SOURCE OF LEARNING AND ENHANCING KNOWLEDGE

Students from Edify International School visited an organic farm called Hidden Oasis near Saswad, Keeping in the tradition of learning with fun the first field trip of Primary Years Programs (PYP) from Grade 1 to Grade 5 to enhance their understanding of the Unit of inquiry on ‘Where we are in place and time’.

The Field Trips are always a source of learning with enjoyment which stays carved in the memory of young learners for a long time.

The learning reached a new pedestal with the hands on activities of doing organic farming, bullock cart ride, feeding Emo bird, sheep petting, experiencing a natural boiler, vermi compost manufacturing and last but not the least the adventure games. Students enjoyed and made notes on their observations. To empower the learners to be knowledgeable through concept driven and inquiry based learning with rigorous assessment which enables them to become independent learners.

“We at EISP believe that the learning curve never ceases and as true IB facilitators we enhance the attributes of the learner profile with our young learners through such experiences.” said Ms. Shefali Tiwary, PYP Coordinator.

Edify International School is located in Pune’s premier IT hub. The school offers a broad, rich and challenging curriculum based on the world-renowned IB programmes. It promotes a strong foundation in the academic disciplines, a broad exposure to the liberal arts, and selective opportunities to pursue individual interests. As students’ progress, the programme becomes increasingly flexible and offers a wide array of electives beyond the core curriculum. This is the first academic year of the school which is a candidate school for IB PYP and MYP.

