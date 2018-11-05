Go for the Best Bike Transport Bag to Secure Your Bike Intact for Transportation

It is very important for the cyclists to have their bikes transported intact when they need them to participate in competitions or events held worldwide. This is the reason that cyclists keep looking for the best bike transport bag available in the market. This is where the Bike box Alan comes into the picture that is not only secure and strong but also very much effective in transporting your bike in the best condition to whichever destination without any hassles. Alan himself was an international cyclists who looked for the best bike bags and has to compromise with cheap quality plastic hard case box that would be easily damaged while transporting his bike to other places packed in it. To put an end to such hassles he himself has started this Bike box Alan Company using his experience as a cyclist as well as his engineering background to offer the best bike box in the industry and ensure to win the confidence of the bikers. Unlike other bike box manufactures in the industry Alan has come up with the best bike boxes that are not only sturdy enough but are also compact with clever geometry to fit in any model bike into the box and transport them without any hassles in the best condition.

The bike transport bag from Alan comes with the best features like all bikes fit and also anti crush pole, Velcro straps, clasps, padded pull strap to hold the bikes in best condition during transportation. The bike box from Alan are compact and very much sturdy and also at the same time light weight not costing you any extras from the carriers for transportation. They also easily fit in onto the top of your car or other vehicle and any accidental drop shall not effect a bit to the box or the bike packed inside the box. You can find different models in the Alan bike boxes available in different colours as well as features to find one that best suits to your needs. It takes not more than 15 minutes to pack your bike into the bike bag following the instructions. You can also customize your bike box choosing the colour, sport graphics, flag, name etc to make it look appealing as well as functional. Moreover, you shall get a 7 year warranty on the Alan bike boxes that cannot be matched by any other competitor in the industry.

Bikeboxalan is a UK based Bike Transport Box Suppliers and Manufacturers company, offering various types of bike transport bags at cost effective prices. Our Big Bike Bags are durable and designed for easy, neat storage and transportation of all frames and wheels. For more info about our products, please visit at https://bikeboxalan.com/

Contact Address:

BikeBoxAlan

Headquarters

42 Whiston Vale

Whiston

Rotherham

S60 4JJ

South Yorkshire

United Kingdom

0044 (0) 1709 365408

info@bikeboxalan.com