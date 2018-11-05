Virtual Router (vRouter) Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: A Virtual Router, or vRouter, is a software function that replicates in software the functionality of a hardware-based Layer 3 Internet Protocol (IP) routing, which has traditionally used a dedicated hardware device.
North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating region, due to the growing demand for virtual routers solutions to optimize the network infrastructure. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Virtual Router (vRouter) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Router (vRouter) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Router (vRouter) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Cisco
- Ericsson
- Huawei Technologies
- Nokia
- Juniper Networks
- IBM
- Netelastic
- Brocade
- HPE
- Arista Networks
- ZTE
- Carbyne
- Palo Alto Networks
- Ross Video
- 6wind
- 128 Technology
- Trendnet
- Linksys
- Time
- Allied Telesis
- Check Point
- Inventum
- Drivenets
- Access
- Connectify
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Predefined
- Custom
Market segment by Application, split into
- Service provider
- Telecom
- Data center
- Cloud
- Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Router (vRouter) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Predefined
1.4.3 Custom
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Router (vRouter) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Service provider
1.5.3 Telecom
1.5.4 Data center
1.5.5 Cloud
1.5.6 Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Router (vRouter) Market Size
2.2 Virtual Router (vRouter) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Router (vRouter) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Router (vRouter) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
