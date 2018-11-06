Asian Antiquities Live A Moment of Splendor

USA (November 06, 2018) – Those who never lie say it: the numbers. In the midst of the rage generalized by art in all its aspects, the good pieces are disputed with rumble. Antique gallery leads with more than 50% share of this market, entered in a single auction last September about 40 million Euros, and analysts estimate that Asian series are sold ten times more in 2014 than only five or six years ago. Southeast Asia has been a huge market for Asian merchants for at least the last 1000 years. In those countries you can find all kinds of large bowls, small porcelain boxes and small jars.

In Spain, although there is not such a developed market for Asian arts as in China, the US or England, a golden age is also being experienced after seeing its image rehabilitated after the flood of cheap low quality products in the mid-1990s. In the middle of the decade there was a great takeoff and the market of bad Chinese furniture from the South of the Ningbo area was flooded, which everyone brought because it was very cheap and easy to find. But the market was saturated and people got fed up, many importers disappeared and closed many stores, with which now the good pieces that are increasingly priced, but are more difficult to find. ”

In spite of everything, it is still a relatively small market, both for buyers and for the number of good Asian culture in circulation. During the Cultural Revolution of Mao many masterpieces of furniture, porcelain, books, and terracotta were destroyed, at the request of his wife, who decided to burn them. Most of what remains is what expatriates managed to get out of between the 20s and the 30s. Later, in the 70s and 80s, some more Asian antiques were put on the market by easing the Chinese government’s control over the antiques.

