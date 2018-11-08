Global Graphite Market, By Type (Natural Graphite and Synthetic Graphite), By Application, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

The TechSci Research’s report offers a majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Graphite Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Graphite market is projected to reach USD 29 Billion, growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, owing to rising consumption of lithium ion batteries. Based on the type, the Global Graphite market has been segmented into Natural Graphite and Synthetic Graphite. The synthetic graphite segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at higher rate during the forecast period due to its superior consistency and higher purity as compared to natural graphite. Based on the application, the Global Graphite market is categorised into Refractory, Foundry, Battery, Friction Product and Lubricant. Refractory segment dominated the market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rapid industrial development and the increased demand for graphite from industries, such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and metal production, among others in the region.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, due to the rapid industrial development in countries such as China, India, and Japan and the consequent increasing consumption of graphite in the automotive, wind, and electrical & electronics industries.

Some of the leading players in the Global Graphite Market are Northern Graphite Corporation, Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc., Energizer Resources Inc., Mason Graphite, Flinders Resources Ltd., Focus Graphite Inc., Showa Denko K.K., SGL Carbon SE, SEC Carbon Limited, Graphite India Limited, etc.

