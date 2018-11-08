Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Size Estimation, Product Category, Distributors Forecast 2025

8 Nov 2018: Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Market is estimated to reach USD 336.3 million by 2025. Rare hemophilia factors industry is anticipated to rise at a healthy growth rate in the years to come. Increasing occurrence of several blood-related diseases such as myeloma, anemia, sickle cell anemia, and leukemia has led the hematologists to pay heed to numerous discovery procedures. Hematologists are advising improved treatment procedures over precise diagnosis procedure. In addition, to develop effective treatment methods, hematologists are significantly concentrating on initial judgement of the numerous hematologist syndromes. The market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Rare hemophilia factors market may be explored by type, treatment, and geography. Rare hemophilia factors industry may be explored by type as Factor I, Factor II, Factor V, Factor VII, Factor X, Factor XI, and Factor XIII. Factor-VII deficiency sector is estimated to account for the highest market share in the forecast period. The share is anticipated to continue with its position throughout the forthcoming period. The development of the segment can be ascribed to accessibility of treatment choices such as recombinant factor VIIa (rFVIIa), NoVo Seven (manufactured by Novo Nordisk, Denmark).Rare hemophilia factors market may be explored by Treatment as Cryoprecipitate, Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, and Others. “Fresh frozen plasma” segment is estimated to account for the highest share in the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to continue with its position, increasing at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

Fresh frozen plasma includes blood proteins and all clotting factors. North America accounted for the major share of the global rare hemophilia factors market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a peak development over the upcoming period due to increasing population in Asian countries, increasing occurrence of autosomal recessive disorders due to consanguineous marriages in nations such as China, India and Pakistan.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the rare hemophilia factors industry include Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen Inc., Shire plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, CSL Behring LLC, Bayer Healthcare AG, Pfizer Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Amgen Inc, and Celgene Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

