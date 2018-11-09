CMD of Gullybaba Conferred with #BeACascader Award in FICCI’s MASCRDE 2018

Award was presented by Hon’ble Law secretary of India in presence of Chairman FICCI CASCADE and Former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

New Delhi: Dinesh Verma, the CMD and owner of Ltd Gullybaba Publishing House Pvt. was presented with the #BeACascader award by FICCI Cascade on Thursday for his outstanding knowledge and awareness about the grey subject, counterfeiting and smuggling. The award was also a sign of recognition for his enthusiastic participation in the social media quiz of FICCI CASCADE and it was presented during the FICCI CASCADE’s flagship international conference MASCRADE 2018 at Shangri-La Eros Hotel, New Delhi by Mr. Suresh Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice.

The fifth edition of Movement against Smuggled and Counterfeit Trade-2018 (MASCRADE 2018) was organized to discuss the economic consequences of mass counterfeiting, smuggling and piracy and the policies needed to deter this activity. The conference also assessed the impact and tried to provide practical recommendations and effective strategies to mitigate the challenge.

I am much obliged to receive this award by FICCI CASCADE. The society has to take up a stand towards counterfeited and smuggled products. These activities are also threatening brands not only in every region of the country but across the globe. I personally believe that every individual should play their small part in the society towards eliminating the ill effects of such Trades, said Dinesh Verma, CMD and owner of Ltd Gullybaba Publishing House Pvt. Ltd.

Recalling his journey, Mr. Verma said, “Gullybaba is like my child. It has almost become an inability for me, because I am quite unable to see beyond Gullybaba. I am not very much au fait with what is happening world around, for I find myself engrossed into publishing every hour of the day and every minute of the hour. I think there are lots of things a publisher can give to the society and this is the very thought that keeps me going. After receiving this award, I think my responsibility towards my society has grown remarkably and hence I will try my level best to live up to the expectations that you people have put on me with more energy and determination.

Gullybaba Publishing House is one of the most talked about publication houses today. It enjoys monopoly in IGNOU books. In the recent year, it has ventured into self-publishing which has got overwhelming response across India. This Publishing House has already 900 titles to its credit and its number is increasing day by day. Remarkably, the books of this publishing house have got recognition from NBT (National Book Trust) and in National and International Book Fairs.