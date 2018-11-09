Download AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card Now

AIIMS PG Admit Card 2019 Released

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has discharged the AIIMS PG 2019 concede card for January session on its official site https://www.aiimsexams.org/ . The directing body, prior, issued a notice with respect to the deferral in the arrival of AIIMS PG concede card 2019 which can be checked here. Candidates are required to have the admit card of AIIMS PG 2019 with the end goal to sit for the postgraduate placement test. AIIMS PG Admit Card 2019 has been discharged in the online mode as it were. The selection test of AIIMS PG is held two times per year in November and May. AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card will be discharged separately for both the sessions.

How to download :-

Go to the official site of AIIMS PG

Click on the link for AIIMS PG 2019 admit card.

Enter the login details such as user id password and click on submit.

Download the admit card