Global Entrance Matting Market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach value of $6155.27 million by 2023

In the Report “Entrance Matting Market: By Type (Scraper/Wiper, Anti – Fatigue, Flow through), By Material (Rubber, Nylon, Coir, Cotton), By Application (Indoor, Outdoor); By Geography- Forecast (2018-2023)” published by IndustryARC, the market is driven by new advancements in matting engineering, where development of anti-fatigue and special mats provide ample opportunities for market growth.

North America dominates with major share in the Entrance Matting Market

North America dominates the Entrance Matting Market with a share of approximately 30% in 2017 and generating a revenue of $1443.45 million by 2017. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% to reach $1840.30 million by 2023. The market growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand from the construction industry. Europe entry mat market is analyzed, with respect to countries such asU.K, France, Germany, Sweden, and others. The overall market for entrance matting in Europe was $1350.36 million in 2017 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.42% to reach $1656.59 million by 2023. Asia-pacific is the fastest growing region for entrance matting market, growing at a CAGR of 5.93% throughout the forecast period. With respect to the end-user of entrance matting products, the commercial mats sector is estimated to witness an upsurge due to the rapidly growing construction industry across developing economies.

Selected Material Analysis done in the Entrance Matting Market Report:

Entrance Matting is heavily used indoor and outdoor that helps to avoid dust particles. Increasing importance for safety at workplaces and cleanliness in various industries displays a positive influence on the market. Among all the materials, Polypropylene is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period from $1048.6 million in 2017to $1415.23 million in 2023, followed by Nitrile rubber and PVC. Nitrile rubber for entrance matting market is the second leading segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from $986.6 million in 2017 to reach $1290.04million by 2023. Advantages such as ability to withstand any type of harsh environment that has a high transaction, durability and its environment-friendly characteristics propel the growth of the nitrile rubber entrance matting market.PVC segment held a revenue of $971.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow with CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period to $1217.01 million in 2023, owing to their resistance capacity against harsh weather conditions.

Excerpts on Entrance Matting Market Growth Factors

• The necessity for urban residential and commercial infrastructure due to rising urbanization has led to the rise in construction activity. This construction activity in emerging economies such as India and China, is driving demand for entrance matting.

• New technology restrictions, especially in Europe will probably see a decline in operating efficiencies across the manufacturers.

• Recent developments in raw materials for these mats might even automate the product differentiation process, which going forward will act as a serious threat to the current providers. Still, other materials such as rubber and nylon will still see larger players maintain their position in the market.

• New building projects for renovation of corporate offices along with residential buildings are turning into highly effective walking areas. Due to a higher rate of adoption, the company’s manufacturing of these barrier matting aims to improve the quality, develop and establish low-cost manufacturing platforms that support mass production of entrance matting.

Key players of the Entrance Matting Market

Forbo Holding AG and 3M Company are the dominant players of the entrance matting market, with a share of 9% and 5% respectively, followed by Milliken & Co. and Cintas Corporation. The market is

highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous companies with various product offerings serving local, zonal, national and regional markets according to varying needs. Forbo Holding AG has an extensive and attractive range of environmentally friendly linoleum. The company comes under flooring system division. Forbo Holding AG is a global provider of premium commercial and residential floor covering. Some of the products are NuwayTuftiguard, NuwayTuftiguard Heavy Duty, Nuway Grid, cable connect, Flameguard, Coral Luxe, coral welcome etc. 3M Company works under five segments and is one of the leading producers of entrance matting systems in the market. Some of the product segments mentioned are Nomad Series and Safety Walk Series. These products cover both indoor and outdoor doormat solutions.

Entrance Matting Market report is segmented as below

A. Entrance Matting Market – By Type

1. Scraper/Wiper

2. Anti – Fatigue

3. Flow through

4. Specialty

5. Others

B. Entrance Matting Market – By Material

1. Nitrile Rubber

2. Nylon

3. Coir

4. Cotton

5. Polypropylene

6. PVC

7. Others

C. Entrance Matting Market – By Application

1. Indoor

2. Outdoor

D. Entrance Matting Market – By End-User

1. Residential

2. Commercial

E. Entrance Matting Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

F. Entrance Matting Entropy Market

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. Kleen-Tex Industries Inc.

2. Birrus Matting Systems

3. The R.C. Musson Rubber Co.

4. Paragon Carpets &Matworks

5. Superior Manufacturing Group Inc. (Notrax)

6. Bergo Flooring Ab

7. Unifirst Corporation

8. Company 8

9. Company 9

10. Company 10+

