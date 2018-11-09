Global Network Security Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: About network security

Network security comprises products and services used to monitor, detect, and prevent unauthorized access, misuse, or malfunction, which can disable/destroy a computer network. It aims to provide and maintain a secure platform that will help users perform critical tasks.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global network security market to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global network security market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of network security solutions, which include hardware and software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Network Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Honeywell International

IBM

Siemens

Market driver

Increased usage of M2M communication in enterprises

Market challenge

Threat from open-source network security solutions

Market trend

Increased demand for integrated security solutions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors

