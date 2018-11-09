Mobile Content Management Market worth USD 5.63 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Mobile Content Management Market by Deployment Type, User Type (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Enterprisers), Vertical, & by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast to 2020″, defines and segments the global mobile content management market on the basis of deployment types, end users, verticals, and regions an provides an in-depth analysis and market size estimations. Enterprises are estimated to contribute the largest market share duing the forecast period. Furthermore, due to increase in ‘Bring Your Own Device’ trends in enterprises, SMEs are expected to gain traction and grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years. The mobile content management market is also projected to witness growth in healthcare and retail sectors, with BFSI and telecom and IT vertical contributing the largest market share during the forecast period.

The mobile content management ecosystem consists of solution vendors, such as Citrix Systems, CA Technologies, MobileIron, Symantec Corporation and others; and cloud providers such as AirWatch and CA Technology.

Target audience

• Mobile content management suit vendors

• System integrators

• IT developers

• Third party vendors

• Cloud service providers

• Network operators

• Infrastructure provider

• Government

• Regulatory and compliance agencies

Study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus in next two to five years for prioritizing the efforts and investments.

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the mobile content management market into the following submarkets:

By Deployment type:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

By Organization size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

• Academia and education

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer goods and retail

• Energy and power

• Government and defense

• Life sciences and healthcare

• Manufacturing

• IT and telecom

• Transportation and logistics

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the North America Mobile Content Management market

• Further breakdown of the Europe market

• Further breakdown of the APAC market

• Further breakdown of the MEA market

• Further breakdown of the Latin America market

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OBskpE

The mobile content management market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2015 to USD 5.63 billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 23.0% from 2015 to 2020. Mobility is changing the way people used to access the information before. It now allows access to information while on the move. Mobile content management solution facilitates employees to securely access their corporate content on their devices.

The major forces driving the mobile content management market are data security concerns in enterprises, increasing adoption of mobile devices, and consumerization of it. Enterprises are looking for multi-layered risk based security solutions integrated with traditional as well as modern content management systems to provide their employees with the ability to alter or create the content for the enterprises. Furthermore, the ease to work on mobile devices at anytime from anywhere is too appealing for enterprises and SMEs as well as for the employees. Hence, both SMEs and enterprises are willing to spend more to strengthen their mobile enterprise integrated infrastructure.

The major vendors in the mobile content management market include MobileIron, AirWatch, SAP SE, Good Technology, Symantec Corporation, and others. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been done to provide their business overview, products and services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the mobile content management market.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the mobile content management market begins with capturing data on key vendor revenues through secondary research. The vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global mobile content management market from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and sub-segments which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people, such as CEOs, VPs, directors and executives. This data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments.

Browse 41 market data tables with 46 figures across 110 pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile Content Management Market – Global Forecast and Analysis to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-content-management-market-73216057.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com