Shibapratim Bagchi Announces Chemistry Classses for 2019 IIT Entrance Exam to Begin from 1st December 2018

Shibapratim Bagchi the famous chemistry scholar from Kolkata announces the dates for chemistry preparation for those students aspiring to crack 2019 IIT entrance exams. The special preparation classes for the under privileged are to begin from 1st December 2018 and all applicants are invited to fill the application form to get enrolled for the classes.

Shibapratim Bagchi the chemistry professor turned philanthropist is on a mission to spread education among students coming from poor economic background. Those students whose annual family income is less than 2 lakh rupees and have scored 80% and above in class 10th board results are eligible to enroll for the special chemistry classes for free. 100 applicants will be selected based on merit and annual family income. In a personal interview Professor Shib Pratim Bagchi said, “To eradicate poverty and to elevate the condition of poor people, education is the only answer. Those who cannot pursue higher studies due to lack of proper resources this is an effort that the meritorious gets recognition. I am expecting that my contribution in the field of education can improve the condition of the society we are living in.”

Applications to enroll for chemistry preparation are invited from 10th November till 25th November 2018. All filled application forms will be accepted along with 2 passport size photographs and a photocopy of class x board results. The shortlisted candidates will be notified through their registered SMS and email. For further inquiry visit ShibaPratim Bagchi’s website.