Video Surveillance Storage Market worth 18.28 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Video Surveillance Storage Market by Storage Technology (SAN, DAS, NAS), Storage Media (HDDS, SDDS), Deployment Model (On-Premise & On Cloud), Service, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, The report studies and provides insights on the global video surveillance storage market during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach USD 18.28 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.41% from 2015 to 2020.

The video surveillance storage market research report analyzes market dynamics, future roadmaps, global trends, competitive landscape of major players in this market and also provides competitive intelligence and forecasts for the next five years. This report further analyzes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges to access the market potential and outlook for this technology.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of Storage Technologies:

• Storage Area Network (SAN)

• Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

• Network Attached Storage (NAS)

On the basis of types of Storage Media:

• Hard Disk Drives (HDDs)

• Solid States Drives (SDDs)

On the basis of Deployment Models:

• On-Premise

• On Cloud

On the basis of Services:

• System Integration Service

• Consulting and Design Service

• Maintenance and Support Service

On the basis of Verticals:

• Government and Defense

• Education

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Utilities

• Healthcare

• Home Security

• Other verticals

On the basis of Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

The report defines and divides the video surveillance storage market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and by forecasting revenues. This research report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting it and studies the trends to achieve growth in this market. . The report also emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of video surveillance storage techniques, attractive market opportunities, and business cases in this innovative market.

The video surveillance storage market is broadly segmented into storage technologies, storage media, deployment models, services, verticals, and regions. Based on storage technologies, the market is segmented into Storage Area Network (SAN), Direct attached Storage (DAS), and Network Attached Storage (NAS). SAN technology is further sub segmented into Fiber Channel (FC) SAN, Internet Small Computer System Interface (iSCSI), and Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE). The storage media includes Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) and Solid State Drives (SDDs). The types of services considered include system integration services, consulting and design service, and maintenance and support service. As per verticals, the market is segmented into government and defense, education, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, utilities, healthcare, home security, and others. The market is also segregated into five major regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Video surveillance storage is an important part of the entire surveillance system setup as it stores the recorded video. It has emerged from a simple data recording to sophisticated storage of data using storage technologies that can be analyzed and retrieved, whenever required. The surveillance system is deployed by various end users in all industries for the safety and security of the individual, properties, and other valuable assets. The stored data can also be used as footage to uncover an unwanted event, in case of theft and various such scenarios.

There are various norms that are being imposed by governments to store data for a specific period of time. The government and defense are the major end users that are using video surveillance storage solutions. Education, retail, and residential among other verticals shows high opportunities in this space. Falling prices of hard disk drives (HDDs) is allowing the end users to store large volume of data, further encouraging the demand for surveillance storage space.

The North America market is expected to grow with high market share of 38.6% by 2020. Middle East and Africa followed by Asia-Pacific have great opportunities in this market with highest percentage of CAGR. A number of factors such as developing economies with increasing adoption of video surveillance systems are creating positive impact on the growth of the video surveillance storage market.

Browse 72 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Video Surveillance Storage Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

