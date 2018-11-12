Fairfax Roofing Contractors Discuss Roof Replacement Insurance Coverage

Chantilly, Virginia (webnewswire) November 10, 2018 – The Fairfax roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently published a blog post explaining situations in which insurance would or would not cover roof replacement. Roof replacement insurance coverage can help with a variety of issues, and it is important to understand when it may or may not cover damage in order to get the best service possible.

There are several instances in which you can receive a new roof thanks to your roof replacement insurance coverage. These are typically cases over which the homeowner has no control. For example, extensive damage due to a fire, vandalism, tornado, or other weather event is covered under most replacement policies. Roofs less than 10 years old may be covered for the full cost of replacing the roof if it has been significantly damaged. If you believe that your roof may need to be replaced, document the date and type of damage right away, then contact a roofing contractor for a written estimate of damage to give to the insurance company.

In some cases, your insurance policy will not pay for a roof replacement. Hail, rain, and other typical weather may cause damage, but depending on the age of your roof, it will likely not be covered by insurance policies. General wear and tear due to age, such as missing shingles and sagging areas, is typically attributed to normal maintenance and repair and will likely not be covered. Damage that is purely cosmetic is also typically not covered under roof replacement insurance. To get a new policy, most insurers require a thorough inspection before issuing the policy. If the roof does not pass inspection, it is the homeowner’s responsibility to fix the roof.

Speak to local roofing contractors for better insight into what your insurance policy may or may not cover. Beyond Exteriors has years of experience in helping Virginia-area homeowners stay safe and repair or replace their roofs in the event of damage. The firm offers a variety of services, including professional inspection, leak repair, emergency repairs, and more. Contact Beyond Exteriors online at https://www.beyondexteriors.com/ or by phone at 14524 Lee Road, Unit E, Chantilly, VA 20151.

###