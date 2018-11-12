What are the other important services provided by the hosting provider?

Hosting refers to a practice of hosting a site on a web server which can be accessed from the network and can be viewed online. There are millions of web hosting providers in the world who own web hosting and allows the website to get space with characteristics like CPU, RAM, Disk space, bandwidth, email accounts, and other aspects. These services are hosted on servers and this server resides in physical structures called data center.

These hosting providers have different services like dedicated servers, Virtual Servers Hosting, Colocation, and Cloud Hosting solutions. These are the basic services which a web hosting providers offer. There are more additional and important services which can be of benefit to your websites like Infrastructure Management, Colocation services, Disaster Recovery services, Load-Balancer Services, Enterprise Storage servers, and Migration services.

These services are defined as follows:

1. Infrastructure management: Infrastructure management enhances the flow of information throughout an information system. It is divided into three categories like Systems management, Storage management, and Network management. It seeks to reduce duplication efforts, promote adaptability necessary for a changeable environment, maintain effectively. To ensure effective management all business activities are depended upon infrastructure, planning, and projects.

2. Co-location service: It refers to a practice of renting a space in Data Center for the self-owned servers. Co-location includes a building where all the aspects most favorable for a server to work at its best are present like Multi-layer physical and technical Security, Redundant Power Supply, High-level Cooling facilities, Multiple ISP Network providers and best Infrastructure.

3. Disaster recovery services: Disasters can be unpredictable it can destroy your business whether it may be a natural or manmade disaster. It may cause a serious loss of data. An effective disaster service can be a good choice. Disaster recovery service enables the organization to maintain or resume mission-critical function.

4. Load balancer: Load balancers are used to maximize the reliability and capacity of the solution. The overall performance of the solutions is increased as this load balancer decreases the burden on a single server and is distributed evenly among the other servers in the cluster. If you get heavy traffic a load balancer can be a perfect choice to manage the traffic on the website. A load balancer device accepts the incoming traffic and distributes the traffic across multiple servers.

5. Migration services: It’s a process of migrating data between the systems. It may not be easy as there is a possibility of suffering a downtime or data loss during this process. Migrating data over a new system is a challenge. Data migration is very crucial while upgrading the servers. It helps in prioritizing infrastructure and lets you upgrade whenever a new technology arrives.

These services are as important as web hosting. This services won’t let your website suffer. With these multiple services complete your web hosting plan. As your business rise, it becomes more complex. Free and cost-effective services may have worked in the startup phase but now you may take a chance of buying this services as they provide recovery, backups security services. Disaster is normally unpredictable. Backups are important but using backup solutions will not work in for business continuity during disasters. This services can help when an incident occurs at your workplace. Many hosting providers offer this additional services for security of your data.