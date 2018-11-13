Application Security Market – Real-time Info Desired during 2018 – 2023

Application Security Global Market – Overview

Application Security also commonly known as (AppSec) is about facilitating precautionary measures and procedural methods to improve Security of Applications (Web/ Mobile Application) to tackle external threats. Application Security measures and sound application routine prevents the unauthorized access to sensitive data.

Application Security market is perceiving its heydays enjoying the augmented demand from various industry verticals like healthcare, education, corporate, manufacturing among others owing to the market proliferation of connected devices, mobile devices and adoption of BYOD worldwide and that have raised the development of wireless networking technologies and therefore increasing the vulnerability to security threats. Besides, augmented adoption of online banking especially mobile banking (through mobile application) where confidential information (data) such as account details, banking and login details of users are saved, making the data vulnerable to any kind of breach/ attack/theft. All these factors are adding up to provide impetus to demand for efficient Application Security measures eventually, escorting the Application Security market to ascended heights globally.

Accrediting the exponential traction and accruals the Application Security market is enjoying currently and the growth prospects the market is demonstrating globally; the market research future has recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insights up till 2023. In its analysis the MRFR asserts that the global Application Security market is projected to garner accruals of USD 10 Billion by 2023 with at a whooping double digit CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and bring your own device technology (BYOD) are some of the other factors, fuelling the growth of Application Security market. Obviously, Defence and BFSI sectors are the largest adopters of Application Security and hence the largest contributor to the Application Security Market growth globally.

Application Security concerns have been ever present it’s just that new challenges are rapidly replacing the traditional ones; thanks to the disruptive technologies and development frameworks such as Cloud services, containerization, orchestration platforms, automated build pipelines and etc. These frameworks have been changing the entire paradigm of the way applications are built (developed) and deployed; each effecting security in a different way. Application Security empowers users by securing data from stealing and manipulation. These solutions are developed to analyze incoming traffic to block attacking attempts thereby paying for any code insufficiencies. It consists of various control measures to prevent data from being hacked that includes cryptography, denial of service, authorization and information gathering.

Key Players

Veracode (US), HPE (US), Synopsys (U.S.), IBM (US), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Qualys (US), Checkmarx (Israel), Acunetix (Malta), Rapid7 (US), Trustwave (U.S.), High-Tech Bridge (Switzerland), and Contrast Security (US) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Application Security Market.

Competitive Analysis

The Market of Application Security appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development.

Segmentation

The Application Security Market can be segmented in to 6 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Component: Comprises Solution/Software (Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security) Services (Professional Service and Managed services)

Segmentation By Testing Type: Comprises Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).

Segmentation By Deployment: Comprises Cloud and On-Premise

Segmentation By Organization Size: Comprises Small and Medium Organization, Large Organization.

Segmentation By Vertical: Comprises Government and Defence, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Education and others (manufacturing, oil and gas, and media and entertainment).

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

January 02, 2018 – Checkmarx Ltd. (US) one of the leading providers of Application Security Solutions was titled as the top ranked application security solution of 2018 by IT Central Station.

December 2018 – FireEye, Inc. (US) was awarded the Security Innovation Award for its FireEye Helix security operations platform (Released in April 2018)

November 27, 2018 – McAfee and Skyhigh Networks announced a definitive agreement to combine businesses, with McAfee acquiring Skyhigh Networks. The move comes less than eight months after McAfee established itself as one of the world’s leading pure-play cybersecurity companies, dedicated to being the preferred cybersecurity partner to customers.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Application Security market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for deploying IT tools is driving the market in North America region. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and presence of major market players are key factors driving market growth in the region. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the high adoption of Application Security solutions in developing countries and growing IT infrastructure.

