Demand For New Medicines For Drug-Resistant Infections

The demand for new drug candidates for antimicrobial resistant infections is increasing. Antimicrobial resistance is a serious concern to global public health as it resulted in long duration of illness, the requirement of additional tests and use of more expensive drugs. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi change and adapted to drugs when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs such as antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, anthelmintic and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally 4,80,000 people are developing multi-drug resistant TB each year and drug resistance is starting to complicate the treatment of malaria and HIV as well. Companies are investing in developing the new drug candidates to treat drug-resistant infections.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL ANTI-INFECTIVE DRUGS MARKET TO GROW TO $134 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the anti-infective drugs market in 2017, accounting for almost one-third of the market share. This can be attributed to the presence of established health care networks and high healthcare spending in the region.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies in this market are active with multiple strategic collaborations and agreements. Top companies in the anti-infective drug market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their products and services. For instance, in May 2015, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration arrangement with Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize one or more of Achillion’s lead hepatitis C virus (HCV) assets which include ACH-3102, ACH-3422 and sovaprevir. Also, in December 2016, Evotec AG was in a strategic alliance with Forge Therapeutics, Inc. to advance its novel Gram-negative antibiotic programme targeting ‘LpxC’ for the treatment of bacterial infections. Chimerix and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals also entered into a strategic collaboration for antiviral drug candidate CMX157.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. was the largest company in the anti-infective drugs market in 2017, with revenues of $16.2 billion in 2016. Gilead’s growth strategy aims to focus on development of products for HIV, viral hepatitis and other diseases through collaborations with other companies, medical research institutions and universities. In 2016, the company partnered with more than 2,000 organizations for the clinical development of certain products and support for research programs. Gilead made a total funding of about $460 million to support the collaborations.

Infectious diseases are disorders caused by several pathogenic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. These diseases can be transmitted or spread from one person to another through direct contact or indirect contact. Anti-infective drugs are used to treat or prevent these infectious diseases by inhibiting the spread of an infectious agent (static) or by killing the infectious agent (cidal). The market numbers within this briefing are restricted to pharmaceutical (drug) treatments and do not cover biologic treatments for these conditions which are included in a separate briefing.

