Microplate Systems Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Microbial interactions are found in nearly all biological processes and interactions, which also include mixed infections from plants, animals, and humans. These are used in drug discovery, environmental monitoring, treatment of waste water, and fermented foods. Therefore, the life sciences and food industries need complete understanding of how micro-organisms interact, which will help pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food companies to develop molecule/drug entities and products against polymicrobial interactions and other applications. Currently, microplate system is one of the important devices available for studying how microbes interact. Microplate system is a laboratory equipment designed to discover and process chemical, physical, and biological reactions for research and experimental purpose. Microplate systems are quite useful in testing of gene expression reactions, biological reactions, and quantification of proteins. Most of these are frequently applied for bioassay, manufacturing process, and drug discovery. Microplate systems have the ability to analyze several samples simultaneously by using different well formats. Recent advancements in technology have made it possible to add an interactive user interface which can add data procurement from microplate systems. Generally, these are automatic or semi-automatic devices and work on the principle of luminescence, fluorescence, and absorbance.

The global microplate systems market is estimated grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. The new investments and developments in the microplate systems are able to generate the data which is reliable and flexible in comparison with traditional methods. Additionally, automation in microplate systems makes these easier to use as compared to traditional counterparts. For example, an assay detection system is available in microplate format which saves space. Hence, multiple assays can be performed in one instrument. Other factors that fuel the growth of the microplate systems market are increase in funding of the laboratories, global rise in infectious diseases that require lab testing for confirmation, and better reimbursement policies in developed countries. However, rise in cost of technologically advanced products and lack of awareness about availability of new advanced features in microplate systems are the factors likely to restrain the global microplate systems market.

The global microplate systems market can be segmented based on product, application, and end-user. In terms of product, the microplate systems market can be divided into microplate pipetting systems, dispensers, microplate washers, microplate readers, and others. Based on application, the microplate systems market can be categorized into clinical diagnostics, research, and others. In terms of end-user, the microplate systems market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology and pharma companies, academic and research institutes, and others.

Geographically the global microplate systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global microplate systems market during the forecast period. Dominance of the two regions is attributed to technological advancements, rapid adoption of new techniques, and better health care infrastructure supported by government policies. Additionally, presence of the key players of the microplate systems market with big investment plans, necessity for early drug discovery, refining Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval levels for new drugs & medical equipment’s. The microplate systems market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of rapidly developing economies such as China and India, increase in awareness about health and hygiene, enhanced health care infrastructure, and untapped microplate systems market due to increase in geriatric population with inadequate diagnostic and treatment solutions.

Key players in the global microplate systems market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, BERTHOLD, Mindray Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., BMG LABTECH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Promega Corporation, Biochrom Ltd., Corning, Inc., Lonza Group, and Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd.

