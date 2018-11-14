MsgClub Bulk SMS Gateway API For Faster Communication and Promotion

Indore, (M.P) November 9th, 2018- Marketers from all over the globe are looking for a credible company who provides SMS gateway in the country seem to have an ideal solution. MsgClub is the most trustable company in India who claimed to provide powerful and accurate SMS online interface with the developer tool here. The enterprise messaging software caters the requirement of both Indian as well abroad clients.

‘’We understand the popularity of SMS marketing strategy today as competition is rising day-by-day.’’ Businesses are in constant search for the right way of communication and advertising of products and services. To cater their requirement in a budget-friendly manner, we are grateful to announce the launch of our Bulk SMS Gateway API services. The main work of our API is to provide the function one system into another in a secured form. Similarly, in the SMS marketing businesses can use different APIs for sending bulk text SMS, single SMS, custom SMS and group SMS to the targeted group of people or customers.

In the era where the demand for mobile marketing techniques are high various small or big sized companies are moving for the best and reliable method to win over the customers hearts and competitors. Texting is a direct form of communication your every information or promotional offer will get delivered on the recipient’s hand and there are high chances that they would read it within 3-5 minutes once received on a cell phone.

Well, for marketers who want to succeed in their business by improving customers experience our APIs are the best solution. Such APIs will enable you to send timely messages on triggered events. For example, A customer comes to your website, add items into the cart and successfully place his/her order at the same time you wish to send them an order confirmation SMS along with the tracking details. Through API integration into your website, you can automatically send messages with the custom information to buyers.

A timely notification about important things, a reminder, and an alert will build your brand image in the eyes of consumers and customers will also be happy because they’re constantly connected with you and your company.

We provide you HTTP API for sending messages in between 50-100, XML and SMPP API for sending thousands of messages in a second. These both API comes in different programmable languages like Php, Java, C#, Asp.net, Vb6.0 etc for any kind of business management or CRM software, website or mobile app.

Our bulk SMS gateway APIs are very scalable, reliable and secure for clients. With the ready to use sample codes in our developer tool option of the cloud-based panel, a developer can do seamless integration with system or app.

Moreover, you will get the following types of API:

Single SMS API for sending OTP SMS, Registration due to information, verification codes etc.

Bulk SMS API for sending a common information to the large volume of audiences. Event details, the festive season offers, holiday notifications can be easily sent.

Personalized bulk SMS API is useful to send messages by including their name and other information.

More/Reseller API can be used to check the balance of your account, manage phonebook and save contents into a draft.

For more information visit our webpage: http://www.msgclub.net/sms-service/bulk-sms-api.aspx