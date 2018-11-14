Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation: Present Bicycles to Girls to Ride their Dreams!

– Distributing 166 Bicycles to Girl Students to give Independence & Mobility

Every year, Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation (VGCF), a non-profit organization based at Rampur, Maniharan, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh has distributed Free Bicycles to all Girl Students of Ramrati Education Complex (REC).

VGCF is proud to announce that this year too they have distributed 166 Bicycles to the Girl students of 1st year and maintained their sustained effort to support Girl Child Education. Commissioner, Saharanpur, Shri CP Tripathi, District Magistrate, Mr. Alok Kumar Pandey, Air Force Commander Saharanpur, Sarsawa, SDM MS Rampur Maniharan- Sangeeta, and Gen MMR Narang were present as a Chief Guest to give away the Bicycles.

Mr. A. D. Sharma, Chairman, VGCF said “This sustainable initiative by the foundation will definitely support and encourage Girl students to continue their studies independently. REC has always worked upon uplifting the socio-economical status of Girls of their area. I would like to congratulate all the Girls who are benefited by the Bicycle and hope it also encourage them to continue their studies, who are coming from far-off regions.”

Since 2014, VGCF has distributed 747 bicycles to the Girl students with an aim to provide Mobility to the Students and Independence to travel to School and back.

Consecutively from the past 4 years, the foundation has been distributing Bicycles to the Girl students of both Hillary Clinton Nursing School and Bill Clinton School. This is a great support to the Girl students to reach school from far-off areas. This year too Bicycles were handed over to New First Year Students:-

– 102 to students of Hillary Clinton Nursing School (HCNS) and

– 64 to the students of Bill Clinton School (BCS)

VGCF’s Mission is to Empower Girls and Women of marginalized groups through sustainable initiatives in the field of Education, which will enable them to be economically independent and socially secure. Distributing Bicycles to Girl students has definitely created a sense of self confidence as well as economic freedom among village girls to come to school for their education.

About Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation:

Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation, in short VGCF, is an amalgam of devoted hands and strong minds for providing outstanding quality education to the next generation. The overarching aim of the foundation is to empower women and girls of marginalized groups through sustainable initiatives in the field of education, which will enable them to be economically and socially secure. It was started as a society under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1960 in Delhi on 4th July, 1997. The foundation is first in introducing non-technical education in IIT, Kharagpur. Vinod Gupta School of Management and Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law are such significant projects set up by the foundation in IIT, Kharagpur. Besides this, many educational institutions were established and run through charity activities of the foundation. While Ramrati Education Complex at Rampur Maniharan in Saharanpur Dist is run by the foundation itself, Dr Giri Lal Gupta School for Public Health and Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma Institute of Democracy in the campus of Lucknow University were established by the foundation and subsequently handed over to the university.

The foundation is named after its founder Mr. Vinod Gupta, an NRI and now a well established entrepreneur in United States of America. He was born on 4th July, 1946 in Rampur Maniharan, Uttar Pradesh and after completing his B tech from IIT, Kharagpur, he left for America to pursue his higher education and then permanently settled there.

The Board of Governors of the foundation comprises of eminent people. The Chairman, Mr. Ashutosh Dayal Sharma is the Chairman of Quest V.C Pvt. Ltd and son of former President of India Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, and Mr. BK Goswami, Member Board of Governors and its first Chairman, is a Retd. IAS and former Chief Advisor to Govt. of UP and J&K.