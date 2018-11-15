Career in Digital Marketing in 2019: A Rewarding Step to Success

Digital Marketing is one of the Most Dominating Industries in the Market today. With the advent of the internet, there occurred a high rise in the usage of digital media in our daily lives. The World, however, has resulted to be transitioned into a very Digital Environment. Because of the rise of the digital age, it just seems like common sense for major brands to invest in digital campaigns and digital advertising, thus resulting in a booming demand in the Career of Digital Marketing.

According to a survey made by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, India had around 500 million internet users by June 2018. This will create a captivating business opportunity to sell services and products to a growing population that is filled with tech-savvy internet users.

Here’s are the top 5 reasons why a Career in Digital Marketing in 2019 is going to be rewarding:

The growth of Digital Market

Every individual in India is preferring digital marketing over everything else. Even startups are launching their business and targeting the digital space. Digital platform eases the process of every other business and provides a realistic opportunity for business growth. The company doesn’t have to deploy human power every time to go into the market and promote their products.

The growing digital market in India is filled with ample opportunities of every small, medium and large scale businesses. Posting engaging content on digital platforms helps the business to brand themselves and grow their customer base.

Government’s Initiative for Digital Growth

Career in Digital Marketing digital india

The Government of India has set up the Digital India programme with a single vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and a growing economy.

Now, the opportunities are not only available in tier1 or 2 cities but also in small towns. The government is constantly working towards digital Employment programs. Everything is going digital with the days passing. Thus, if you are thinking of a digital marketing career in India, then you are in the right spot. Stop debating over the choices you have and get to know what benefits it holds during this course of time. However, with the support from the government, the Career in Digital Marketing is 2019 and years ahead is going to flourish.

Affordable Means to Grow Business

Comparing it with other marketing platforms in the current scenarios, digital marketing is one of the most affordable media to promote any business. Gone are those days when one was spending thousands and lakhs on getting the ad printed in the newspaper to promote their business or a product.

With the digital media expanding gradually, it has become so easy for every business to grow exponentially. Eventually, for job seekers, Career in Digital Marketing is going to a rewarding one.

Engagement Rate on a Higher Side

Since people are constantly using social media for entertainment, the engagement rate has been increasing significantly. As the use increases, people focus on more quality content for updating themselves and getting entertained daily. So it is the responsibility of the digital marketers to generate content that engages the large audience and this can eventually bring a positive growth to a business.

The growth of Internet Users

According to various international reports, people using the internet in India in 2015 were 259 million which went up to 331 million in 2017. It has been largely predicted that the number of internet users is to get doubled by 2022. This is because, the rate at which the Indian economy is growing in terms of everything, people will be heavily reliant on the internet in the coming years and that increases success chances of an individual’s Career in Digital Marketing.

Conclusion: Why Career in Digital Marketing in 2019 will be rewarding?

Long story short, gone are those days when only the customers used to become loyal to brands. The growing digital marketplace has pushed brands to become loyal to their clients as well. With the rising number of internet users daily, businesses are going to require digital marketers for targeted awareness and focused engagement for their growth.

All these reasons sum up why you need to start a career in digital marketing and how the coming year is going to be a point that can set your career high.

