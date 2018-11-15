INDIAN TECHNICIAN WINS JAGUAR LAND ROVER GLOBAL AWARD

Muthoot Motors, a part of the diversified business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), also called as Muthoot Blue, has added another feather in the cap with Sajeesh Kumar winning the coveted Global Technician of the Year 2018 Award at a ceremony held in Fen End, UK on October 25, 2018.

More than 16,000 workshop experts from 30 countries participated in the competition demonstrating highest levels of technical knowledge and skills. The participants were judged on five parameters – Powertrain, Electrical, Procedure, Chassis and Knowledge. There was a final round of troubleshooting a vehicle with a time limit of one hour. Sajeesh Kumar received appreciation from the judges for his technical capabilities and top level of competency thereby scoring the highest points across all Jaguar and Land Rover contestants. Sajeesh received a Snap-on toolkit worth approximately INR 3 Lakhs along with cash reward and a trip to Japan to be a part of the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Appreciating the dedication of all Muthoot Motors employees, Mr. Thomas Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Motors and Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), said, “It is a matter of utmost joy and pride that Sajeesh, as a member of our Muthoot Motors team, has won this honourable award for the company and the entire country. We have constantly strived to invest in quality training for our personnel and we are proud of the outstanding skills and expertise our technicians display. Muthoot Blue, the Group as a whole, is driven by our founder’s vision of customer centricity with utmost humility. Sajeesh being recognised as the best technician globally, is indeed a reflection of our commitment towards pursuit of knowledge, skills and customer satisfaction. My heartiest congratulations to Sajeesh and I am certain his achievement would serve as an inspiration for all our employees.”

Global Technician of the Year award is an annual competition in which technicians from Jaguar Land Rover network across the world participate in a battle of technical expertise. Top 50 technicians from respective markets contest for the final awards. The winners are decided on the basis of the performance in the on-ground task, with scoring spread across multiple paramters including proficiency and knowledge level of the participant.