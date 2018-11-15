Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026

Bioprocessing referred as biopharmaceutical manufacturing, is a part of bioprocess engineering which aims at establishing reproducible and robust manufacturing process for the production of therapeutic cells. The products of bioprocess are of high commercial value and targeted application. Bioprocess Manufacturing is differentiated into two major processes: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream process involves steps such as media development, cell culture, and development, harvesting of cells and fermentation. This process is done under the stringent aseptic condition, and particular temperature and pH levels are maintained throughout the process. Cell Banking is also done by upstream processes. The primary objective upstream processes are to provide an environment necessary for the growth of cells. Since the upstream process is a part of bio manufacturing process, it involves the production of therapeutic proteins, antibiotics, hormones, enzymes, blood substitutes, and vaccines. Many of the diseases like lymphoma, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes mellitus and growth hormone insufficiency that can be treated by specific proteins produced from bioprocesses. There are two types of cells used in the bioprocessing equipment, mammalian cells, and bacterial cells.

Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

As the prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases have increased, there is a need to increase the production of substances to cure them. With innovation in technology, equipment with the well-established production system, providing high-quality biologic drugs and increased productivity is possible. This, in turn, increases the usage of upstream processing equipment which drives the biopharmaceutical market. Along with this increase in the need for cell therapy research, drug discovery, antibody production, monoclonal antibody and recombinant productions are also the major drivers for the upstream bioprocessing equipment market. However, the high cost incurred in setting up an upstream processing unit, its maintenance as the current challenge is to eliminate the contamination and the space required for the setup are the major restraining factors for the growth the Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment.

Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The upstream bioprocessing equipment market can be segmented according to the type of cell used, type of processing, by product, by end users, and by geography. By type of cell, the upstream bioprocessing equipment is segmented as mammalian cell and bacterial cell. According to the processing, the market is segmented into disposable, single – use bioprocessing system and continuous bioprocessing systems. By type of product the bioreactors and fermenters. By end users, the upstream bioprocessing equipment market is segmented into biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies and research organizations. Geographical segmentation is North America, West Europe, APEJ, Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Overview

The Single-use bioprocessing units are the major drivers in the coming decade as single-use bioprocessing units eliminated the risk of contamination. It also reduces the time required for the sterilization between batch which in turn also increases the efficacy. Over a decade disposable and single – use processing units have gained momentum as it is possible to develop a small amount of drugs used for pre – clinical and clinical testing. The future in the upstream bioprocessing system is single – bioprocessing units as it has all kinds of the system used in upstream processing such as bioreactors, membrane absorbers, bioprocess containers, disposable mixers, and samplers.

Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Regional Overview

Geographically the market for bioprocessing equipment is increasing globally. The U.S. and Europe been the strong regions for the growth of upstream processes equipment has it has shown double-digit growth over last year. In U.S. the Single-use bioprocessing units have grown significantly when compared to continuous bioprocessing system. Along with Europe and U.S., the emerging markets like Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa shows great potential for the growth of upstream bioprocessing equipment market. Japanese beverage, food and pharmaceutical industry are diversifying into high-value products which boosted the growth of upstream bioprocessing equipment in Japan. The government in Japan also provides financial support for research and development to industry players for the growth, which enables the industry to prosper.

Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Key Players

The top players in the Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment market are GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BiOZEEN and Katalyst Bio Engineering